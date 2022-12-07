Yoakum County, Texas— One person was killed in a crash near Plains early Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to Texas DPS, Manuel Rafael Ortega, 40, of Midland was driving westbound on US Highway 380. Ortega lost control on the road which was described as ‘wet’ and traveled into the eastbound lane. Ortega entered a ditch south of the highway and rolled before coming to a stop.

His passenger, Jose Antonio Perez Ramirez, 37, of Odessa was treated for injuries at Yoakum County Hospital and was later released.

DPS said were raining.