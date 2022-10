LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 4:01 a.m. in 2300 block of 143rd street. One victim was found at the scene and transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later died.

This is a developing story. Check back at EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.