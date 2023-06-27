LEVELLAND, Texas– Crews responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Hockley County on Monday night, according to the Levelland Police Department.

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia told EverythingLubbock.com the crash occurred around 10:00 p.m.

A social media post from Hockley County Emergency Management said the crash took place on 13th Street and roads between Avenue H and Avenue E.

Levelland PD said roads have since reopened but would be closed again around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for mapping procedures.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.