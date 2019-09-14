One person dead following standoff between police and suspect in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Saturday, Plainview Police responded to a call regarding three shots fired at around 8:45 a.m. Police said it happened near W. 11th Street and Oakland Street.

Martin Cano, a resident who lives near the incident said he has not seen anything like this in his neighborhood.

“I heard some gunshots early in the morning. I heard like three or four shots,” Cano said.

Lt. William Birdgwater said the suspect was threatening to kill himself and seemed angry. The Plainview SWAT team, DPS, Sheriffs Office and Plainview Police Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene. Police said the negotiations lasted an hour and 23 minutes.

“We believe narcotics may have been involved. He may have been under the influence of something, but like I said, that’s still being investigated,” Bridgwater said. “Found male subject with a handgun outside a residence.”

Cano said he feels for the suspect because he’s been in a similar situation himself.

“I’ve been in a situation like that where I’ve hurt myself you know? and it sucks when you don’t have nobody,” Cano said.

Cano said he understands what police had to do, but wishes it had ended differently.

“I just feel bad man, and I’m praying for the family ’cause I don’t know that manbut he needed help, you could tell he needed help,” Cano said.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.