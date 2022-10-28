HOBBS, N.M.— A person was found dead following a hit-and-run on Friday, according to a press release from the Hobbs Police Department.

Read Hobbs Police Department’s full press release below:

On Friday, October 28th, 2022, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded near the intersection of French/Sanger in reference to a subject on the ground near the roadway. Upon arrival, the subject was unresponsive and showed no signs of life.

Hobbs Police Department Detectives responded and discovered the subject had been fatally struck by a vehicle. At this time, the vehicle in question has not been located. However, investigators are looking for a black Nissan vehicle, unknown model, with front-end damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. You may also private message us on our Facebook page.