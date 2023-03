Lubbock Police Department on scene of a stabbing in the 4700 block of 27th (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com).

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was moderately injured following a stabbing in Northwest Lubbock overnight, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Just before 12:00 a.m., police officers were called to the 4700 block of 27th Street and in reference to the incident.

The injured party was taken to the University Medical Center with “non-life threatening injuries,” according to LPD.

No arrests had yet been made.

This is a developing story.