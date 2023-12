LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday at 135th Street and University Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 7:26 p.m.

An LBKAlert said due to the accident investigation, the intersection at 137th Street and University Avenue will be closed for all traffic.

