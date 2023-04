LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was moderately injured following a shooting near the 1900 block of Avenue Q, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the victim was shot and walked to a nearby restaurant where authorities were later called.

LPD also said the initial call came just before 1:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.