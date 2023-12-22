LUBBOCK, Texas— Joe Palomo, 20, was seriously injured after a shooting occurred near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue, said the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD released a statement and said it received multiple reports of gunshots at 3:49 a.m. in the 4400 block of 82nd street on Friday at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived police located a driver and a passenger inside the vehicle in the South Kingsgate parking lot. Though investigation LPD stated, “It appears the two were in the vehicle when the shots were fired.”

According to LPD, Palomo was taken to University Medical Center due to his injuries.

At this time LPD said the suspects were not located.

