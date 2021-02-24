One person injured in rollover involving semi

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the U.S. Highway 84 and FM 835 to reports of a single vehicle rollover, according to police.

LCSO said a semi hit another vehicle and rolled over and caught on fire.

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital with injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown, LSCO said.

Power outages were reported due to the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.