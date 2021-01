LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, one person was seriously injured after a rollover.

Around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Lubbock Police responded to 41st Street and University Avenue to reports of a crash.

A pickup truck struck a power line and a gas meter and rolled over, LPD said.

One person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, LPD said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.