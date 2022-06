LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department confirmed Friday morning that one person was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian late Thursday night.

LPD said the call to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East 76th Street came in at 10:43 p.m. Police initially said the pedestrian was seriously injured, and the Major Crash Unit responded.

