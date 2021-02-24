One person killed in overnight crash, victim identified

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed in an overnight crash involving a semi-trailer, according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety.

Patrick Dewayne Edwards, 54, of Wills Point, was driving a semi-trailer and traveling westbound along US Highway 84 and FM 835 when it swerved to avoid a vehicle that had just crashed on Highway 84, DPS said.

The evasive action caused the semi to roll over, strike utility poles and a billboard before coming to a stop and catching on fire, DPS said.

DPS said Edwards died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver of the first crash was not named or injured.

