One person killed in Sunday night crash, victim identified

LUBBOCK, Texas — DPS released the names of the victims involved in Sunday night’s fatal crash.

According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, a pick-up truck driven by Ricky Kyle Cross, 63, of Wilson, was traveling south on County Road 3100 and approached a stop sign.

A pick-up truck driven by Lorena Meza, 40, of Muleshoe, was traveling southeast on US Highway 84 and approaching the intersection of County Road 3100, according to the press release.

The press release said Cross disregarded the stop sign and drove onto Highway 84.

The press release said Cross crossed the northwest bound lanes of traffic and drove into the southeast lanes where Meza was traveling.

Both vehicles collided at the intersection and Cross was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

All of the occupants of the other vehicle were transported to University Medical Center, the press release said.

The press release said Cross was not wearing a seatbelt.

Related link: One dead, 4 injured in Slaton crash Sunday night