LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lubbock Police responded to the 4200 block of East Slaton Road to reports of a crash involving a Jeep and a Semi, according to scanner traffic.

LPD said the Jeep was traveling on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with the semi.

LPD confirmed one person was deceased.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to a fatal crash in the 4200 block of East Slaton Road.



Expect road closures and please avoid the area. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) October 7, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.