LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover in Lubbock county on Friday around 7:05 a.m., according to a press release from LCSO.

According to LCSO, the driver had minor injuries and was sent to University Medical Center.

The driver was heading down East County Road 6100 and North Farm to Market Road 1729, and lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll, LCSO said.

The investigation was ongoing.