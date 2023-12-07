LUBBOCK, Texas– A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the 8600 block of University, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The initial call came in at 6:02 a.m. According to LPD, officers responded to the area at 6:42 a.m. for a report of a collision with injuries involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center, said LPD.

According to a LBKALERT due to the accident, University Avenue will be closed for southbound traffic from 82nd street to 90th street. At this time drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.