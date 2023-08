LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was seriously hurt in a crash on Saturday afternoon near 29th Drive and Slide Road, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in 2:13 p.m. for a crash ” involving a vehicle and a sign.”

The victim was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance, according LPD.

This is a developing story. Check back with EveyrthingLubbock.com for updates.