LUBBOCK, Texas– One person suffered serious injuries following a crash in 3000 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the accident occurred on the westbound side of Marsh Sharp Freeway just before 7:00 a.m.

LPD also said the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway from University Avenue to Texas Tech Parkway would be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.