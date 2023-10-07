LUBBOCK, Texas– A pedestrian suffered serious injuries following a crash in the 4900 block of I-27 on Saturday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the initial call came in at 11:13 a.m. According to an LBK Alert, the I-27 main lanes are closed for northbound traffic from the 50th Street exit to the 34th Street exit. The public was encouraged to find alternate routes of travel.

LPD said the pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.