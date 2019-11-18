LPD provides new details after 1 person seriously injured, ejected from motorcycle

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after being ejected from a motorcycle at the Spur 327 and Marsha Sharp fly-over Sunday night.

The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Spur 327, and as he was approaching the fly-over at Spur 327 and Marsha Sharp the driver lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected, according to LPD.

The motorcycle continued traveling on its own until crashing further down the road.

The driver was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to LPD.

Related story: One seriously injured in motorcycle crash Sunday evening