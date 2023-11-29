Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of November 29, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas-– One person was seriously injured after a crash with an 18-wheeler just before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday near Clovis Road and North Loop 289, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

A LBK ALERT said that the intersection at North Loop 289 and Clovis Road will be closed due to a traffic incident. Drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.