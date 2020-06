LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Quick Track located at the 2300 block of University, according to LPD.

One person was shot and transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries, LPD said.

LPD said there were no arrests at the time of this article and details are still being gathered.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.