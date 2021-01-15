One person seriously injured after flatbed truck rolls over Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered potential serious injuries Friday morning after a flatbed truck flipped over, according to the Lubbock Police Deparment.

Just before 9:45 a.m., LPD responded to Northeast Loop and Idalou Road to reports of rollover involving a flatbed truck with a trailer attached, according to LPD.

Police say the jaws of life had to be used to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

LPD said one person suffered moderate injuries, with possible serious injuries, and transported to University Medical Center by EMS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.