LUBBOCK, Texas — At around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lubbock Police Department responded to the 4700 block of 19th Street to reports of a car crashing into a tree.

LPD said Jaws of Life were used to extract victims from the vehicle.

One person was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to EMS.

The story will be updated as more information is received.