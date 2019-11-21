One person seriously injured after motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person has suffered life threatening injuries after a motorcycle and SUV crash at 50th street and Utica Avenue Wednesday night.

See the following press release for more information.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

On Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:12 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a crash at 50th St. and Utica Ave involving a Ford Expedition and a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2017 Ford Expedition was eastbound on 50th St. in the center turn lane and a 2017 TAOT motorcycle was westbound on 50th St.

The driver of the Expedition turned left failing to yield the right of way to the motorcycle and they collided.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to UMC. The driver of the Expedition was not injured.