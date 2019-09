LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, one person is seriously injured after a crash at Regis Street and Interstate 27 just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to LPD, the person with serious injuries was still trapped in a vehicle as of 4:30 p.m Thursday.

LPD said east and westbound traffic was diverted to side streets immediately following the crash and asked for people to stay out of the area.

