LUBBOCk, Texas — Two people were left injured after a Thursday morning crash.

Just after 8:30 a.m., Lubbock Police responded to the 700 block of North Loop 289 to reports of a car crashing into a semi, LPD said.

LPD said one person suffered serious injuries and another person suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.