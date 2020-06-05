One person seriously injured in East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was seriously injured after a shooting in East Lubbock late Thursday night.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., Lubbock Police responded to the incident in the 1900 block of East 1st Place, according to a report from police.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim’s uncle told police he heard gunshots, went into the residence and saw an unknown person walking away from the residence to a vehicle parked in the street, according to police.

When he went inside, he found the victim, Willard Clarence, 27. Clarence’s uncle attempted to pick him and find a car to take him to the hospital.

Clarence was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle to University Medical Center, where police said he suffered serious injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led to the incident, and police had no description of a possible suspect by Friday.

The case remained under investigation Friday.