LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said one person was seriously injured at a crash at 111th Street and University Avenue.
LPD said the call came in at 8:46 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
by: Anthony Torres
by: Anthony Torres
