LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to structure fire in the 6800 block of 84th Street that left one person with serious injuries.

According to LFR, at around 11:40 a.m., firefighters were called to a reported structure fire. LFR was able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The injured person was taken to University Medical Center. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, LFR said.