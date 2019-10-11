One person killed in overnight crash, victim identified

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1 a.m. Friday morning, Lubbock Police Department received a call about a crash near 34th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Based on the initial investigation, LPD said it appeared the car was traveling northwest on Southeast Drive when the driver lost control and collided with a center bridge pillar.

LPD and EMS arrived and found Sylvia Figeroa, 52, with serious injuries.

Figeroa was transported to University Medical Center and pronounced dead at the hospital. .

Police are investigating and the story will be updated as more information is received.