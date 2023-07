LUBBOCK, Texas– One person suffered serious injuries following a crash in the 3000 block of North Interstate Highway -27 early Sunday morning , according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the initial call came in at 2:22 a.m. The victim was taken to University Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com the northbound access road of IH-27 was open for traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.