(Photo from MGN Online)

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person is seriously hurt after a rollover crash near the 7800 block of I-27 on Sunday, according to Lubbock Police.

Emergency crews including Lubbock Police and EMS responded to the accident just before 5:30 p.m.

The individual was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing situation, so check back on this page for the latest updates.