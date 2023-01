LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit was called at 12:57 a.m. Monday in reference to a single vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289.

According to LPD, the driver was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

Both south and northbound lanes of travel near the crash were closed while LPD was on scene investigating. LPD said the lanes were expected to be re-opened before the morning commute.