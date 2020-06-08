One person suffers serious injuries after stabbing last Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries after being stabbed last Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

A police report said that the victim’s sister received a call from the victim, saying he was being stabbed. The sister then said that she heard someone take the phone from the victim and hang up.

The victim’s sister later called the phone back, and the man that took it said the victim was getting treatment at University Medical Center, the police report said. The sister went to UMC, but was told that the victim had not been there all day.

However, a different police report said the victim was located at the hospital with injuries after being stabbed.

According the report, the victim’s sister later claimed to see someone with a phone that resembled her brother’s phone. The sister confronted this person, and was told that the victim “had been ‘taken care of.'” The man with the cell phone then broke the phone and drove off, per the report.

The victim’s sister also claimed that the victim had been stabbed another time earlier in the year, according to the report.

As of Monday afternoon, LPD had not arrested anyone for the incident, and an investigation was ongoing.