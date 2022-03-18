LUBBOCK, Texas — A wreck near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue early Friday morning left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Authorities said the call came in at 2:42 a.m. One person was trapped in a white pickup truck and the Jaws of Life were used to get them free, according to police.

Police said only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Photos from the scene showed damage to a nearby fence.

One person was taken to University Medical Center, according to LPD.