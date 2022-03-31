LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured Wednesday night after a chase involving the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office ended in a crash under the South Loop 289 and Interstate 27 overpass, according to police.

The Lubbock Police Department said the crash was called just before 11:00 p.m. and one person was taken to University Medical Center.

Both the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were on scene, according to photos. Details on the chase were not immediately available early Thursday morning.

South Loop and I-27 (Nexstar/Staff)

A photojournalist said the LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene.

