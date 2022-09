LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian at 4th Street and Alcove Avenue Wednesday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 7:38 p.m. Officials told EverythingLubbock.com that one person was taken to University Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.