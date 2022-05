LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt Tuesday morning after a crash with a motorcycle and a passenger car near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said the call came in at 9:20 a.m.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area. All southbound traffic on Avenue Q was diverted, along with traffic on the MSF eastbound access road.

This is a developing story.