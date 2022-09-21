LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash with a vehicle and a pedestrian near Texas Avenue and Broadway Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 3:12 p.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center, according to police.

Police said the eastbound lanes on Broadway at Texas Avenue were closed, while southbound lanes of Texas avenue were closed at Broadway.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.