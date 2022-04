LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a semi-truck crashed into a motorcycle on Highway 62/82 and FM 789, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

DPS said the semi-truck was westbound on Hwy 62/82 behind a motorcycle when it failed to control its speed and collided with the back of the motorcycle.

The rider was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, DPS said.