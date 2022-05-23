LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was shot and seriously injured Monday afternoon in the 4900 block of Belmont Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in just before 4:00 p.m.

LPD said the incident appeared to be domestic. It appeared a man in a vehicle followed a woman in a vehicle and shot at her.

Another person suffered moderate injuries in a crash directly after the shooting, LPD said.

NOTE: An earlier version said two people were shot. Police later provided an update. Two people were injured in the incident: One was shot and another suffered moderate injuries in a crash related to the shooting.