LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash in the 6000 block of Spur 327, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 8:20 p.m. A photojournalist on scene said a car crashed into the vehicles at Mears Mazda Volvo.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was responding.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.