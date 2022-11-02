LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a crash near South Loop 289 and Slide Road on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 7:31 p.m. The crash was between a box truck and a pickup truck, according to police. One person was taken to University Medical Center.

LPD said westbound traffic on the access road was diverted onto 67th Street, east of Utica Avenue. The main lanes of the Loop stayed open.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene, according to LPD. The public was asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.