LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was seriously hurt following a crash involving an 18-wheeler near East 19th Street and East Loop 289, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the initial call came in at 11:35 a.m. and officers arrived almost 10 minutes later.

According to a LBK alert, East Loop 289 was closed.

This is a developing story. EverythingLubbock.com will provide updates as they become available.