LUBBOCK, Texas — Serious injuries were reported after a “possible” child was hit by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department front desk.

The front desk said the call came in at 12:09 p.m. to the 5400 block of Avenue B. Police said the child was taken by EMS to Covenant Women and Children’s Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.