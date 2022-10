LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in the 4300 block of 19th Street (near Quaker Avenue) Sunday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the crash was between a pickup truck and a moped. It was first called out at 6:00 p.m.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene, according to LPD. People were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.