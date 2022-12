LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a rollover near 34th Street and Vicksburg Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 6:20 p.m. Police confirmed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

LPD said that because of the crash, 29th Drive will be closed between 34th Street and the Marsha Sharp Freeway. Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.