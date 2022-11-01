LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a shooting around 2:00 a.m. at Hub City Inn on 5201 Avenue Q., the Lubbock Police Department said.
No arrests had yet been made.
No arrests had yet been made.
